Pistol Whip Brings Good News With Latest Overdrive Scene

Pistol Whip continues Overdrive Season with "Good News," a new scene available today on all supported platforms.

Accessed through the Pistol Whip Arcade Mode, "Good News" by Apashe is the latest content update for Cloudhead Games' action-rhythm FPS game. "Featuring walls of turrets, exploding barrels, and some of Pistol Whip’s most mind-bending visuals yet, this one’s about to make M.C. Escher proud," says Cloudhead in a press release. You can watch the trailer below:

Marking the third scene released as part of the Overdrive Season, Good News follows on from "Shred" and "Nobody Wants You," serving as a midway point with two further scenes planned. Elsewhere, anyone playing on Steam, Rift and Quest 2 can also try modded scenes through the recently released in-game level editor, Pistol Mix.

Pistol Whip's Good News scene is available now as a free update on Quest 2, PSVR 2, Pico 4 and PC VR.