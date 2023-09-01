Pistol Whip Puts You To 'Work' In Final Overdrive Scene

Pistol Whip concludes its Overdrive season with 'Work,' a new scene available today on all supported platforms.

Swapping knights and dragons for robo-gladiators, Work by Apashe (ft. Vo Williams) can be accessed via the Pistol Whip Arcade Mode. "Players will become robo-gladiators, smashing their way through waves of android baddies…until they come face to face with the Emperor Cyberius himself," says Cloudhead Games in a press release. Here's the new trailer:

Work's release marks the fifth and final scene for Overdrive Season, which has delivered monthly Pistol Whip content updates since May. Previous scene releases include Shred, Nobody Wants You, Good News and Majesty.

Pistol Whip isn't done though, with its latest roadmap promising further updates. 'Elixir Of Madness' arrives this fall with a "phantasmagoria of ghastly delights" across three electro-swing tracks. An unnamed second collection was also revealed, which Cloudhead states will be "tracked by the title’s most adventurous genre yet."

Pistol Whip's Work scene is available now as a free update on Quest 2, PSVR 2, Pico 4 and PC VR.