After some new VR games this October? Here are our monthly upcoming highlights.

We're entering the busiest period of the year for VR gaming, and September was packed with big releases; we reviewed Retronika, Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded, Starwave, Escaping Wonderland, Metal: Hellsinger VR, and Starship Home. Both Mannequin and Hide The Corpse left early access, Neon Squad Tactics and Into The Radius reached new platforms, while other new titles include Puzzle Sculpt and Impulse: Playing with Reality.

That said, there's no doubt that October is easily this year's busiest month for new VR games. After Meta Connect 2024 finally revealed the long-rumored Meta Quest 3S, expect plenty of new games to reach headsets soon. We'll update this list as more VR games receive release dates or delays, and you can find more titles in our upcoming VR games article.

Right now, these are the new VR games coming to Quest, PC VR, PlayStation VR2, and Pico this October.

Exploding Kittens VR - October 3 (Quest)

Saber Interactive and Asmodee Entertainment are adapting the chaotic social-strategy card game Exploding Kittens for Quest, introducing new VR mechanics and a social hub. In our recent hands-on, we believed it offers existing fans "plenty to get excited about" while having the potential to capture a new audience.

Store links - Quest

Max Mustard - October 3 (PSVR 2)

In the absence of Astro Bot on PSVR 2, Max Mustard from Toast Interactive hopes to fill the VR platforming gap following March's Quest release. This campaign sees you embody a character that can manipulate the environments to assist Max Mustard through this world. A Steam version is also planned, but a release date remains unconfirmed.

Metal: Hellsinger VR - October 3 (PC VR, PSVR 2)

Metal: Hellsinger VR is officially adapting the heavy metal rhythm FPS, featuring a new hub area alongside everything from the original game, new DLC, and "many" post-launch features. Following last month's Quest version, it's now heading for PSVR 2 and PC VR.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom - October 3 (Quest)

Created by Bandai Namco Filmworks and Atlas V, Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom is a VR interactive anime film with an original story. Set three years after Char's Counterattack in the Universal Century 0096, Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom promises battles in outer space with familiar mobile suits. You can read our impressions below.

Store links - Quest

Snapstick - October 3 (Quest)

Developed by My Dog Zorro (Linelight), Snapstick from My Dog Zorro is an absurdist comedic VR puzzle game. It involves solving various puzzles as you meet "ridiculous" characters like a dog that committed infidelity, a living toilet who loves puns and wants to be loved back, ASMR planets, and secret agent couples counseling.

Store links - Quest

Vestiges: Fallen Tribes - October 3 (PC VR)

A strategic card game with auto battler mechanics, Vestiges: Fallen Tribes from WanadevStudio (Ragnarock, Propagation: Paradise Hotel) launches on Steam early access this month with optional PC VR support. Set in a tribal sci-fi universe based on Ancient Egyptian civilization, you'll need to build a deck of 20 cards and place figurines across the board.

Store links - PC VR

Alo Moves XR - October 10 (Quest 3)

Based on Alo Moves' existing online classes, Alo Moves XR is a mixed reality fitness app with photorealistic virtual 3D instructors. Subscribers can access a library of existing 2D classes alongside yoga, meditation, and pilates classes, and MR support uses an "environmental portal" to bring nature-inspired landscapes into your home.

Store links - Quest 3

Another Door: Escape Room - October 10 (Quest)

Another Door: Escape Room is a new VR escape room game offering horror and action experiences. Playable alone or in co-op, Skonec Entertainment promises levels ranging from "a trap-filled lair built by a mad scientist to a haunted doll's room cursed by the spirit of a dead child."

Store links - Quest

Metamorphosis VR - October 10 (Quest)

Developed by Black Sun Productions, Metamorphosis is a narrative adventure platformer inspired by Franz Kafka's novel that initially released four years ago as a flatscreen game. Set in 1900s Vienna, you play as a traveling salesman called Gregor who's been transformed into a cockroach. Using his newfound abilities, you must save his closest friend while finding a way to regain his humanity.

Store links - Quest

You Can't Scare Me - October 10 (Quest)

Developed by LunaBeat, You Can’t Scare Me aims to blend humor with horror for up to four players, featuring eight levels that range from a haunted mansion to an abandoned theme park. One player tries to survive as the 'Haunted,' while the 'Haunters' lay traps and create frightening situations. Haunters are scored on whether they can make the Haunted player scream.

Store links - Quest

Just Dance VR - October 15 (Quest)

Once destined to be Pico exclusive, Just Dance VR: Welcome To Dancity brings the series to VR for the first time on Quest. You can compete with up to six other players across 25 songs, and the game's 'Dancity' social hub supports up to 18 people. Customizable avatars, collectibles, and mini-games are also featured.

Store links - Quest

Arizona Sunshine Remake - October 17 (Pico, PC VR, PSVR 2, Quest)

Following in the footsteps of Arizona Sunshine 2, Vertigo Games has "completely rebuilt" the original entry with Arizona Sunshine Remake, where you must once again survive in a post-apocalyptic southwestern America. Our Gamescom hands-on found a pleasing update to the zombie shooter, and you can read that below.

Ironstrike - October 17 (PC VR)

Following last November's launch on Quest, the VR fantasy roguelike Ironstrike is heading for Steam. Developed by E McNeill (Ironlights), Ironstrike aims to capture the power fantasy of classic role-playing experiences. Playable solo or in co-op with up to four players, you'll fight over 50 enemy types across various environments with a momentum-based physics system.

Store links - PC VR, Quest

Maestro - October 17 (Quest) & October 22 (PC VR)

Created by Double Jack, Maestro is an orchestra-conducting VR rhythm game where you play as a conductor on stage in front of their orchestra. Playing classical music inside an opera house, you can find the full tracklist here.

Store links - PC VR, Quest

Starship Troopers: Continuum - October 17 (Quest) & October 31 (PSVR 2)

Starship Troopers: Continuum marks the first VR entry in the famous sci-fi franchise. Developed between XR Games and Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR), Continuum takes place 25 years after the original film. It features three-player online co-op with an option for solo gameplay.

Store links - PSVR 2, Quest

Batman: Arkham Shadow - October 22 (Quest 3)

Set between Arkham Origins and Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham Shadow is a brand new action-adventure entry made exclusively for Quest 3. This time, Gotham City is besieged by the Rat King and his cult-like followers. You can read our impressions below, and Arkham Shadow comes free with any new Quest 3S or Quest 3 512GB model purchases.

Store links - Quest

Vendetta Forever - October 24 (PSVR 2, Quest)

Developed by Meat Space Interactive and published by nDreams, Vendetta Forever is a frenetic puzzle-shooter that pays tribute to classic action cinema. Using a new 'LO-KILL-MOTION' mechanic, you move by killing enemies, seizing their weapons, and navigating "maze-like" arenas. It features 60 levels with online leaderboards tracking high scores, over 50 challenges, over 50 weapons, 18 modifiers, and more.

Store links - PSVR 2, Quest

Triangle Strategy - October 31 (Quest)

Square Enix's turn-based tactical RPG, Triangle Strategy, is being adapted for VR. Playing as the heir of House Wolffort, Serenoa, you'll command over 20 playable characters across a grid-based battlefield that uses a 2D-HD art style. On Quest, Triangle Strategy's VR adaptation promises a "whole new look" across the battlefield, letting you directly reach out to units and issue commands.

Store links - Quest

Wanderer: The Fragments Of Fate - October 31 (PC VR, Pico, PSVR 2, Quest)

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate by Mighty Eyes is a remake of 2022's Wanderer, and it's been completely rebuilt using Unreal Engine 5. As Asher Neumann, this VR adventure focused on escape room-style puzzles as you travel through different time periods using your watch companion.

Underworld Overseer - October 31 (PC VR, Quest)

Developed by Myron Games (Deisim), Underworld Overseer shares similarities with the classic strategy game Dungeon Keeper. Playing the powerful god-like Overseer, this villain protagonist adventure tasks you with managing an underground lair and its various minions, protecting your base from invaders across an 18-level campaign.

Store links - PC VR, Quest

Airspace Defender - October 2024 (Quest)

Developed by Not Suspicious, Airspace Defender is a modern mixed reality take on the Missile Command arcade game that uses Quest 3’s color passthrough and hand tracking. It's launching this month in early access, and you can find our initial impressions below to learn more.

Store links - Quest

Clawball - October 2024 (Quest)

Clawball is a free-to-play 3v3 feline soccer game inspired by Gorilla Tag from ARVORE, who previously worked on the Pixel Ripped series and YUKI. Our preview noted that it feels like an inventive mash-up between Gorilla Tag and Rocket League, and an early access launch for October was previously confirmed.

Store links - Quest (not live yet)

EXOcars - October 2024 (PC VR, Quest)

Created by XOCUS, EXOcars is a new VR racing game that promises real driving physics. You'll use a customizable buggy for offroad driving, factoring in suspension dynamics, different track surfaces, ramps, and obstacles. Steering wheel peripherals are also supported on Steam and PSVR 2. While the PS Store lists a November launch instead, a Pico release date remains unknown.

FRENZIES - October 2024 (Quest)

Developed by nDreams Near Light, FRENZIES is a new free-to-play 6v6 PvP VR shooter that promises a "chaotic" blend of traditional and unconventional multiplayer game modes. A PlayStation VR2 version is coming at full release, but in early access, it's only available on Quest.

Store links - PSVR 2, Quest

Into Black - October 2024 (Quest)

Reminiscent of Deep Rock Galactic, Into Black from The Binary Mill (Mini Motor Racing X, Gun Club VR) is a new co-op campaign adventure heading for Quest. Playable alone or with up to three people, it features a full voice-acted campaign with over 20 levels.

Store links - Quest

Phasmophobia - October 2024 (PSVR 2)

Released on PC over four years ago in early access, Phasmophobia arrived with optional SteamVR support, and we previously considered it one of the best VR horror games available. Following a previous delay last year, it's reaching PlayStation VR 2 this month.

If you've got an update for a VR game we should know about for this article or future monthly round-ups, you can use our contact page or email tips@uploadvr.com with details.

Interested to learn about more upcoming VR games? Check out our complete list below, which covers upcoming Quest, PC VR, Pico, Apple Vision Pro, and PSVR 2 releases across 2024 and beyond: