Into Black Looks Like Deep Rock Galactic For VR On Quest

Into Black looks like a VR take on Deep Rock Galactic, bringing a new co-op campaign adventure to Quest next month.

Created by The Binary Mill (Mini Motor Racing X, Gun Club VR), Into Black features a full voice-acted campaign with over 20 levels that can be played alone or with up to three people. "Follow deep space scavenger Ben Mitchell and his hapless assistant droid as they are drawn into a mystery at the heart of the universe," states the developer.

Your goal involves exploring a strange alien planet and mining its resources as you venture into unique biomes like "magma chambers, sunken caves, labyrinthine tunnels," or alien nests. Once the materials are secured, you must repair your ship and escape while fending off alien beasts.

If you'd prefer a more competitive approach to multiplayer, Into Black also features a "Singularity" PvPvE mode where you face 11 other players. Singularity involves gathering as much loot as possible within an "ever-shrinking" maze, creating a risk or reward situation where you can ally with other players to secure your safety or try killing them for more loot.

Into Black reaches the Meta Quest platform this October, and it's available to pre-order now with a 20% discount.