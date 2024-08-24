Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom confirmed an October launch on Quest.

Created by Bandai Namco Filmworks and Atlas V, Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom is a VR interactive anime film with an original story. While we've gradually learned more about this upcoming experience, a final release trailer revealed at Anime NYC 2024 confirmed the release date. You can watch that below.

Set three years after Char's Counterattack in the Universal Century 0096, Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom promises battles in outer space with familiar mobile suits. During our recent UploadVR Summer Showcase, we also learned that the upcoming VR anime movie will include mixed reality support, letting you engage in mini-battles across your living space.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom reaches the Meta Quest platform on October 3, and you can pre-order now with an 11% discount.