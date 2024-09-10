Metamorphosis VR is a narrative adventure platformer inspired by Franz Kafka's novel, and it's out next month on Quest.

Developed by Black Sun Productions, Metamorphosis originally released four years ago as a flatscreen game from Ovid Works and Untold Tales. Set in 1900s Vienna, you play as a traveling salesman called Gregor who's been transformed into a cockroach. Using his newfound abilities, you must save his closest friend while finding a way to regain his humanity. Here's the announcement trailer.

While Metamorphosis VR takes inspiration from Kafka's 1915 novella The Metamorphosis, the upcoming game differs considerably in its narrative. Heading between the walls and floorboards, this adventure involves bug philosophers, insect mob bosses, and over 100 insect characters. Multiple endings are also available, depending on your choices in the final chapter.

“One of VR’s most powerful abilities is how it changes our perspective and sense of scale," said Corbin Chase, CEO of Black Sun Productions. "Metamorphosis uniquely combines confusion, bewilderment, wonder and beauty. All imparted by that shift in perspective, it feels like this game was always meant for VR.”

Metamorphosis VR will reach the Meta Quest platform on October 10.