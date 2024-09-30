You Can’t Scare Me Wants You To Make Other Players Scream On Quest

You Can’t Scare Me is a VR co-op horror game that scores you for making other players scream, and it's coming to Quest next month.

Developed by LunaBeat, You Can’t Scare Me aims to blend humor with horror for up to four players, featuring eight levels that range from a haunted mansion to an abandoned theme park. One player tries to survive as the 'Haunted,' and you're tasked with collecting hidden keys and bones. As the 'Haunters,' your goal is to lay traps and create frightening situations that scare the Haunted.

You Can’t Scare Me intriguingly scores the Haunters on whether they can make the Haunted player scream, using the Quest's microphone to detect this. Aiding in this task are eight different monster costumes with over 50 traps available. Alongside the online party mode, there's also a single-player mode where you play as the Haunted against computer-controlled Haunters.

You Can’t Scare Me arrives on October 10 for $10 on the Meta Quest platform.