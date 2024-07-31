Maestro Orchestrates An October Launch On Quest & Steam

Maestro, an orchestra conducting VR rhythm game, launches this October on Quest & Steam.

Following its recent appearance at the UploadVR Summer Showcase last month, pre-orders opened for Maestro, but an exact release date remained unconfirmed until a recent update for its respective store pages. Created by France-based developers Double Jack, you portray a conductor on stage in front of their orchestra, playing classical music inside an opera house.

Maestro expands on the previous "Maestro: The Masterclass" demo, which can still be downloaded via Quest App Lab, Viveport, and Pico, and the full game supports hand tracking controls on Quest. Maestro's also being published by Creature, and Double Jack received funding from the company's SideQuest indie fund.

If you're keen to know which songs are included, here's the official Maestro tracklist.

Wagner - The Ride Of The Valkyries

Orff - Carmina Burana

Verdi - Messa Da Requiem

Saint-Saëns - Danse Macabre

Dvořák - From The New World

Prokofiev - The Dance Of The Knights

Stravinsky - The Rite Of Spring

Mussorgsky - Night On A Bald Mountain

Ellington - Caravan

Levy - Whiplash

Prima - Sing Sing Sing

Beethoven - The 5th Symphony

Tchaikovsky - Swan Lake

Mozart - Figaro’s Wedding

Mendelssohn - The Hebrides

Maestro reaches the Meta Quest platform on October 17, while the Steam version will be released slightly later on October 22.