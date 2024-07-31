Maestro Orchestrates An October Launch On Quest & Steam

Maestro, an orchestra conducting VR rhythm game, launches this October on Quest & Steam.
Following its recent appearance at the UploadVR Summer Showcase last month, pre-orders opened for Maestro, but an exact release date remained unconfirmed until a recent update for its respective store pages. Created by France-based developers Double Jack, you portray a conductor on stage in front of their orchestra, playing classical music inside an opera house.
Maestro expands on the previous "Maestro: The Masterclass" demo, which can still be downloaded via Quest App Lab, Viveport, and Pico, and the full game supports hand tracking controls on Quest. Maestro's also being published by Creature, and Double Jack received funding from the company's SideQuest indie fund.
If you're keen to know which songs are included, here's the official Maestro tracklist.
- Wagner - The Ride Of The Valkyries
- Orff - Carmina Burana
- Verdi - Messa Da Requiem
- Saint-Saëns - Danse Macabre
- Dvořák - From The New World
- Prokofiev - The Dance Of The Knights
- Stravinsky - The Rite Of Spring
- Mussorgsky - Night On A Bald Mountain
- Ellington - Caravan
- Levy - Whiplash
- Prima - Sing Sing Sing
- Beethoven - The 5th Symphony
- Tchaikovsky - Swan Lake
- Mozart - Figaro’s Wedding
- Mendelssohn - The Hebrides
Maestro reaches the Meta Quest platform on October 17, while the Steam version will be released slightly later on October 22.