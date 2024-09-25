Acclaimed Tactical RPG Triangle Strategy Gets VR Port Next Month On Quest

Triangle Strategy, a turn-based tactical RPG from Square Enix, is being adapted for VR this year on Quest.

Originally released in 2022 for Switch and PC, Triangle Strategy marks the publisher's first-ever Quest release. Playing as the heir of House Wolffort, Serenoa, you're tasked with commanding over 20 playable characters across a grid-based battlefield. Similar to other recent Square Enix games, Triangle Strategy uses a 2D-HD art style that mixes 3D environments with pixel art.

0:00 / 1:33 1×

Each unit has unique skills and special attacks that use Tactical Points per turn, additional characters can be recruited later on, and attributes can be upgraded as your campaign advances. Triangle Strategy notably features a branching storyline that eventually leads to one of four potential endings.

On Quest, Triangle Strategy's VR adaptation promises a "whole new look" across the battlefield, letting you reach out to units and issue commands directly. "Gaze across the environments from new vantage points, and enjoy new aspects of Norzelia that you couldn't find in the original," states Meta.

It marks Square Enix's latest venture into VR, and we've not seen much from the Japanese publisher in recent years. Monsters of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV was released in 2017, while further notable efforts include Tales of Wedding Rings VR, the Kingdom Hearts VR Experience, and Million Arthur VR: Character Command RPG.

Triangle Strategy reaches the Meta Quest platform on October 31, and pre-orders are now live with a 13% discount.