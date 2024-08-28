NFL Pro Era Series Calls An Audible With Switch To Live Service Model

The upcoming 2024-2025 edition of StatusPRO's NFL Pro Era series will adopt a live service model and add a defensive gameplay mode.

The new 2024-2025 edition of NFL Pro Era will be available for current players at $19.99 and new players at $39.99. Additional content packs will be available throughout the season, starting at $4.99.

Players who have purchased the earlier games in the series, NFL Pro Era and NFL Pro Era 2, will see an update providing access to all free play modes, cosmetic customization, and mini-games. In addition, an updated multiplayer experience featuring offensive vs. defensive head-to-head match-ups will be released this winter. This year's cover stars are confirmed to be C.J. Stroud and Micah Parsons.

NFL Pro Era is an officially licensed NFL VR game which allows players to see and play the game from the perspective of an NFL quarterback. In the upcoming version's new defensive mode, players can play as a linebacker and attempt to sack, intercept, and otherwise thwart the offensive competition.

The new updates to NFL Pro Era will be available on Meta Quest during the NFL 2024-2025 season. The current game is available now on the Meta Quest platform, SteamVR, and PSVR 2 for $30.