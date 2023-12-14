Breachers' latest major update adds Arctic, a new map available on all supported platforms.

Marking the 5v5 team-based shooter's second post-launch map following 'Ship' in August, Arctic delivers a snow-covered landscape across a research base. Split across three floors, developer Triangle Factory offered a closer look in the trailer below. The team also confirmed that Breachers' next big update will deliver the anticipated Competitive mode.

Triangle Factory didn't provide any news for Breachers on PSVR 2, which promises adaptive trigger support and enhanced visuals. Previously announced for November, the studio later confirmed this port had been delayed due to PlayStation QA taking "longer than anticipated."

Breachers is available now on the Meta Quest platform, Pico and PC VR.