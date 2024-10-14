The Exorcist: Legion VR Adds Epilogue On Quest Just In Time For Halloween

The Exorcist VR is getting an epilogue on Quest 2, 3, and 3S headsets years after its initial launch.

The update arrives October 15th for Quest headsets with studio Fun Train VR releasing a new trailer offering glimpses of the update, which is said to unlock for those who have completed the game's existing five chapters.

"The detective is drawn back into the chilling world of a malevolent force that continues to haunt him," a post on the Meta Horizon Store explains. "This new chapter places him at the center of a gripping investigation, grappling with the psychological toll of previous encounters with evil. Horror and terror awaits at every turn. Navigating through dimly lit environments, the detective experiences the aftermath of harrowing investigations. The air is thick with tension as unsettling clues emerge, forcing a confrontation with lingering nightmares that threaten to consume sanity."

Earlier this year the app added a Quest 3 graphics update and, with Quest 3S becoming available, the horror game looks primed to introduce a new generation of VR buyers to the terrifying experience.

You can find The Exorcist: Legion VR on Quest headsets with versions of the game also available on PC VR, Pico, PSVR, PSVR 2, though we don't know if those editions are going to get the Epilogue update.

We'll update this post if we learn more.