Waltz Of The Wizard Gets New Expansion With iPhone Launch Next Month

Waltz of the Wizard will receive the free “Skully’s Fantastic Fails” content update alongside its iPhone launch next month.

Revealed earlier this year, wizarding simulation Waltz of the Wizard is heading to iPhones and iPads alongside a major update that's also reaching Steam and Meta Quest. Originally announced with a fall release window, today's new trailer from Aldin Dynamics revealed both will simultaneously launch on October 27. On PS5 and PS VR2, this expansion arrives “later this year.”

The iOS release also comes with a “Reality Mode” using augmented reality that aims to capture the VR experience's feel. “The game will even recognize your facial input – wink at Skully, play hide-and-seek, and find many other secret interactions,” states Aldin in a press release.

As for Skully’s Fantastic Fails, this new update introduces a rocket launch section in the Courtyard that lets you create wild experiments with our titular companion. This promises “hundreds” of new reactions and additional voice lines, new events across the Tower, and a redesigned menu with a detailed in-game Waltz Codex.

One of VR's oldest hits, Waltz of the Wizard has continued receiving post-launch updates. Alongside the upcoming expansion and iPhone launch, earlier this year saw it become the first game on PlayStation VR2 to support hand tracking. Aldin Dynamics previously confirmed to UploadVR that an Apple Vision Pro port is in development, though a release window remains unknown.

Waltz of the Wizard is available now on PlayStation VR2, Quest, and Steam, while the iOS release follows on October 27.