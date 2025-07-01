Fruit Golf Is A Quirky Asymmetrical VR Party Game

Fruit Golf is an asymmetrical VR multiplayer game where mobile players can sabotage you, and it's out now in early access on Quest.

Launched last week, Fruit Golf offers a different spin on the popular sport compared to GOLF+ or Walkabout Mini Golf. Aiming for a simplified family-friendly approach, Fruit Golf involves players taking turns on the VR headset or playing online, while mobile players can deploy various obstacles like dynamite and sharks to sabotage the VR player.

Customizable fruit-themed characters are available for your avatar, while completing challenges unlocks new outfits or gear like themed clubs. Alongside a solo practice mode, multiplayer supports up to four players between different devices across themed courses.

In its early access roadmap, Coal Car Studio states that a new Cup will arrive every three weeks following its June 26 launch. Each Cup includes 3 new courses, four unique per course obstacles, and various challenges to unlock additional cosmetics. The first cup, a haunted castle known as “Château Vampoire,” arrives on July 17.

Fruit Golf is now available on Quest in early access, and a Steam version is “coming soon.” The free mobile companion app is available on iOS and Android.