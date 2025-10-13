Steam Next Fest October 2025: Here Are The Featured PC VR Demos

Steam Next Fest kicks off its week-long October event today, featuring dozens of PC VR demos.

Returning for the final time this year, some Steam Next Fest titles have previously released PC VR demos, such as Thrasher, By Grit Alone, Crossings, Deadly Delivery, and Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate. There's also BattleGroupVR2, which now has a confirmed launch date of November 7, while historical puzzler Escape from Hadrian's Wall follows on November 10.

Other spotted highlights include a new co-op demo for Vex Mage, zombie co-op shooter Drop Dead: The Cabin, survival horror title Dread Meridian, and World War 1 horror game Trenches VR. Some participating games with optional PC VR support - namely The Signal: Stranded on Sirenis, Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked, and Lumines Arise - are flatscreen-only demos.

Our list was provided by Valve nearly two weeks ago, so it's worth remembering some games might have dropped out despite being listed. Other developers may release demos during this time that aren't technically part of Steam Next Fest, too, and therefore aren't on the main page when filtering your search for VR. We'll update this list if we become aware of any changes.

For now, here's the full list of participating Steam Next Fest PC VR games we're aware of.

Steam Next Fest is live until October 20, 2025, ending at 10am PT.