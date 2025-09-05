Vex Mage, a fast-paced co-op arena shooter, arrives next month with a slightly staggered launch on Quest and Steam.

Developed by Nervous Systems, Vex Mage aims to deliver a high-speed shooter where you and up to two additional players fight through deadly arenas as enemies emerge from all sides. Announced last month alongside a demo launch, publisher Fast Travel Games revealed today that it's launching this October on both platforms with an optional flatscreen mode on Steam.

Playable alone or in co-op with an adaptive difficulty, Vex Mage sees you taking on hordes of enemies across this campaign, and elemental runes can be fused for spell-casting combat using each hand. Global leaderboards and cross-platform multiplayer are also supported.

While the single-player demo has been available on Meta Quest and Steam since last month's announcement, Fast Travel Games confirmed that a co-op multiplayer demo will soon follow for PC VR players. This will launch on October 13 during the upcoming Steam Next Fest.

Vex Mage reaches Quest on October 16 for $9.99, followed by a Steam launch on October 21.