Dread Meridian Aims For Atmospheric VR Survival Horror On Steam & Quest

Dread Meridian is an atmospheric survival horror game that's heading for Quest and PC VR.

Revealed during today's Level Infinite Showcase, Dread Meridian from developer KUKRGAME promises a “frozen wasteland of horrors” across the island of Oglanbyen. The story focuses on Daniella, a researcher who heads to this remote island searching for her lost twin sister. Here's the announcement trailer.

Across this upcoming survival adventure, Dread Meridian is promising a mix of horrifying creatures and cryptic puzzles. KUKRGAME states that your combat resources like ammo are limited and will require tactical decisions, though it sounds like you'll always have a knife available in a pinch. Weapons are also customizable, though the full extent of that is currently unclear.

While a release window is currently unconfirmed beyond a vague “coming soon,” Dread Meridian will begin community testing later this year. More information is promised in the near future on the game, including details on a planned co-op PvE mode. That's coming to Steam and the wider Meta Quest platform.