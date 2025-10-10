Crossings, an upcoming action-adventure roguelike set in the Norse afterlife, released a PC VR and Quest 3 demo ahead of Steam Next Fest.

Previously revealed during May's Creature Feature presentation, Crossings is the latest title from developer Neat Corporation (Budget Cuts, Garden of the Sea). It promises a quest for vengeance across “an ever-changing world” against trolls, Draugr, and more while searching for the Nornir, supporting seamless co-op with friends and others.

While a release date is unconfirmed beyond a 2025 release window, a Crossings demo is now available on Steam following last month's open alpha testing. This includes “a slice” of the full game that showcases combat, spellcasting, and early progression. Future closed beta tests will also become available via the official Discord server. A Quest 3 demo is also available, though as a pre-release channel and not a separate store page. As such, this would be limited to 100 people.

It focuses heavily on combat, requiring you to successfully block, dodge, strike, and power through foes. Equipped with various melee weapons and spells cast through a gesture-based control system, you can gradually upgrade your character and weapons over time to defeat the bosses. Three environments are featured in the full game, and you'll slowly rebuild your memories of your lost village.

It's the second game we've seen so far from co-publisher Creature to release a PC VR demo before next week's Steam Next Fest. Yesterday also brought news that Deadly Delivery, a comedic horror co-op courier game, has also released a Steam demo alongside an open beta on Quest. We'll bring you more Next Fest coverage once the week-long event officially begins on October 13.

Crossings will launch later this year on Steam and Quest.