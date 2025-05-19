Crossings Explores The Norse Afterlife With A VR Roguelite Adventure

Crossings promises an action-adventure roguelite set in the Norse afterlife, and a Steam demo will be available next month.

It's the latest game from Neat Corporation, who previously made Budget Cuts and Garden of the Sea. Crossings sees you fighting through “an ever-changing world” in a quest for vengeance that involves fighting through the Norse afterlife against trolls, Draugr, ghosts, and “other dark beings” while searching for the Nornir. Seamless co-op is supported where you can join others or invite a friend, and here's the trailer from today's Creature Feature presentation.

Crossings features a heavy focus on combat, and success requires you to block, dodge, strike, and power through. Weapons range between blades, clubs, axes, and the ancient “Tooth of Nör,” while casting spells is also available through a gesture-based control system. You can also claim altar-born powers across ruins and upgrade your weapons over time to help defeat powerful bosses.

This includes three environments that reform each time you enter, taking you between forests, ruins, and deep caves. You'll also uncover hidden stories to help rebuild the memory of your lost village, though whether that's achieved through collectibles, reaching certain parts of the campaign or other methods is currently unclear.

Crossings doesn't have a release date yet on Steam and Quest, but a PC VR demo will be available on June 9 for Steam Next Fest.