Lumines Arise Reveals November Release Date On PS VR2 & Steam

Lumines Arise will launch this November for PS5, PlayStation VR2, and PC via Steam.

Enhance, the studio founded by Tetsuya Mizuguchi and best known for Rez Infinite and Tetris Effect, confirmed the news alongside the launch of a new limited-time flatscreen demo today. Supporting single-player and multiplayer, this Lumines Arise demo will remain playable until September 3rd. It includes three single-player “Journey Mode” stages and the just-announced “Burst Battle” multiplayer mode.

Both PS5 and PC players can try the demo, and online cross-platform multiplayer is supported. While the demo does not support VR play, we've known since the initial announcement that the full release for both platforms will include optional VR support.

Enhance has also announced that Lumines Arise is now available to pre-order on PS5. The Standard Edition ($39.99) and Digital Deluxe Edition ($44.99) are both offered, with a 10% pre-order discount for PS Plus subscribers. Digital Deluxe Edition buyers will receive bonus avatars and nameplates referencing other studio projects, including Rez, Humanity, and Tetris Effect. PlayStation players will also receive an exclusive Astro Bot avatar.

Developed by Enhance and Monstars, Inc., Lumines Arise builds on the legacy of Mizuguchi's earlier works, such as Rez and Child of Eden, games that beautifully fuse rhythm, music, visuals, and storytelling into a unique “synesthetic” sensory experience.

Lumines is a series that has been bopping along successfully ever since the original debuted as a launch title for the Sony PSP in 2004. The new game features over 35 stages, a new Burst mechanic, and a soundtrack by Hydelic, the composer behind Tetris Effect.

The Lumines Arise demo is available now on the PlayStation Store and Steam until September 3rd, after which the full game launches on November 11, 2025.