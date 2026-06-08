Rapper Wiz Khalifa Is Hitman: World Of Assassination's Latest Elusive Target

Hip hop star Wiz Khalifa has been cast as a mixed martial arts fighter marked for death in Hitman: World of Assassination's limited-time Elusive Target series.

Khalifa plays Taylor Graves, a former boxer and Muay Thai fighter invited to compete against the Ark Society's Tim Quinn, a corporate CEO who dabbles in fight sports. In the mission, titled 'The Wizard,' Agent 47's mission is to intervene and keep the in-over-his-head Quinn alive.

Here's the trailer, partially narrated by Khalifa himself.

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The Wizard is the latest in Hitman: WOA's Elusive Target series, free short-time missions that date back to the 2016 Hitman game. This mission revisits the Isle of Sgàil, a popular location in the Hitman community repackaged for a new mission by fan request.

Past Elusive Targets have starred known performers like actors Milla Jovovich, Sean Bean and Jean-Claude Van Damme, rapper Eminem, and MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

Hitman World of Assassination is available in VR on Steam and PlayStation VR2. The Wizard is a free add-on to the game available now until July 5.