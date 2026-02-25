Hitman World Of Assassination Gets Limited-Time Mission Starring Milla Jovovich

A free Hitman World of Assassination Elusive Target mission starring Milla Jovovich from the Resident Evil films is available to play until March 24.

Hitman World of Assassination's Elusive Target missions, a series of limited-time events, date back to the 2016 Hitman game. Players get a limited time (sometimes as brief as 48 hours) to complete the mission. Past missions have starred known performers like actors Sean Bean and Jean-Claude Van Damme, rapper Eminem, and MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

The latest mission, titled The Harbinger, centers on Ether Corporation CEO Lilith Devereux, played by actress Milla Jovovich, best known from her starring role as Alice in the Resident Evil films. It revisits the Patient Zero storyline as part of the Patient Zero Requiem season, which also includes a paid cosmetic pack.

The new content is available to play now until March 24 as a free download. The Patient Zero Requiem season is also playable as part of the free demo for Hitman. Note that this new content is not available on Meta Quest's Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded.

Hitman World of Assassination is available in VR on Steam for $69.99 and PlayStation VR2 as a $9.99 add-on to the $69.99 PS5 game. IOI also announced the game is available on Mac via Steam and the App Store.