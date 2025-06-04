Lumines Arise Is Coming To PlayStation VR2 & Steam This Fall

Lumines Arise, the next game from the Tetris Effect team, is coming to PlayStation VR2 and Steam this fall.

Created by Enhance Inc, Lumines Arise is a sequel to 2004's puzzle game by Tetsuya Mizuguchi where you rotate 2x2 blocks to align with each other, which then erase over time. Announced during PlayStation's State of Play conference, the upcoming sequel will launch on PS5 with optional PlayStation VR2 support and features new music from Tetris Effect: Connected’s composer, Hydelic. Here's the reveal trailer.

“Lumines is back, and to everyone who’s been a fan since the original, I hope you’re excited about this new chapter built from the ground up to push the synergy of audio, visuals, and gameplay beyond any previous title in the franchise,” states director Takashi Ishihara on PlayStation Blog.

Featuring over 30 stages ranging from jungles to oceans, Enhance states it’s aiming for every stop in this campaign to evoke “a different and complex emotional response” as they attempt to incite synesthesia. Using haptic feedback in DualSense controllers - we'd assume the Sense Controllers, too - to build upon this sensation, you must create combos to clear these puzzle stages.

The sequel also features a new gameplay mechanic called Burst, which Enhance describes as a gauge that charges up while you play. Upon tapping the trigger button to activate Burst, you can then lock a formed square to the playfield to make it as large as possible before the time runs out, earning yourself more points. Avatars are also back, alongside the ability to customize your own.

Lumines Arise is heading to PS5 with optional PlayStation VR2 support and SteamVR this fall. A demo will follow “later this summer.”