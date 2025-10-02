Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked Secures November Release Date

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked will release next month on Quest, PlayStation VR2, and Steam.

Over four years since the original Demeo first arrived, we've known for a while that publisher Resolution Games would be releasing an official crossover game with Wizards of the Coast. After releasing a gameplay trailer back in June, we've now learned that Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked will release on all announced VR platforms on November 20, 2025.

Offering two adventures in the main game with the first being set in Neverwinter, Battlemarked mixes Demeo's tabletop mechanics with famous Dungeons & Dragons settings. Supporting up to four players with cross-platform co-op multiplayer, this doesn't require a Dungeon Master (DM) like standard D&D requires. Working as the game's narrative lead is Matt Sernett, who formerly worked on Baldur's Gate I & II, Icewind Dale, and the D&D tabletop game.

A flatscreen-only PC demo will also go live on October 13 during Steam Next Fest with two quests from the game's first campaign. This gives you the choice of four characters: dragonborn paladin Bolthrax, halfling sorcerer Tibby, human ranger Jessix, and tiefling rogue Ash. Two further characters will be available at full release - dwarf fighter Tharok and elf bard Lyria - and completing the demo unlocks “exclusive special skins” for Battlemarked’s two 20-sided dice.

Demeo X Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked arrives on November 20 for $29.99 on PC VR, PlayStation VR2, Quest, PC, and PS5.