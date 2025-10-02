 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
VR Gaming

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked Secures November Release Date

 &  Henry Stockdale
Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked Secures November Release Date

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked will release next month on Quest, PlayStation VR2, and Steam.

Over four years since the original Demeo first arrived, we've known for a while that publisher Resolution Games would be releasing an official crossover game with Wizards of the Coast. After releasing a gameplay trailer back in June, we've now learned that Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked will release on all announced VR platforms on November 20, 2025.

0:00
/1:25

Gameplay trailer

Offering two adventures in the main game with the first being set in Neverwinter, Battlemarked mixes Demeo's tabletop mechanics with famous Dungeons & Dragons settings. Supporting up to four players with cross-platform co-op multiplayer, this doesn't require a Dungeon Master (DM) like standard D&D requires. Working as the game's narrative lead is Matt Sernett, who formerly worked on Baldur's Gate I & II, Icewind Dale, and the D&D tabletop game.

A flatscreen-only PC demo will also go live on October 13 during Steam Next Fest with two quests from the game's first campaign. This gives you the choice of four characters: dragonborn paladin Bolthrax, halfling sorcerer Tibby, human ranger Jessix, and tiefling rogue Ash. Two further characters will be available at full release - dwarf fighter Tharok and elf bard Lyria - and completing the demo unlocks “exclusive special skins” for Battlemarked’s two 20-sided dice.

Demeo X Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked arrives on November 20 for $29.99 on PC VR, PlayStation VR2, Quest, PC, and PS5.

UploadVR logo

Unlock the full potential of UploadVR and support our independent journalism with an ad-free experience by becoming a Member.

Community Discussion

Weekly Newsletter

More VR Gaming

Latest Articles

See More