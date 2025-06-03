Demeo X Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked received its first gameplay trailer before launching later this year.

Officially announced back in January, publisher Resolution Games has released a first look at Demeo X Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked, an official crossover game with Wizards of the Coast. Showcasing a familiar location for DnD fans, the game's first adventure takes place in Neverwinter, and you can see that in action below.

Speaking in a prepared statement, Tommy Palm, founder and CEO of Resolution Games, confirmed that the upcoming game features “dramatic cut scenes, richer dialogue, and deeper player choices.” Resolution's hired Matt Sernett as the narrative lead, whose previous experience includes working on the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop game alongside Icewind Dale and Baldur's Gate I & II.

“When Dungeons & Dragons launched fifth edition back in 2014, the first adventure that many players went on ventured into Neverwinter Wood, and I can think of no place better for Battlemarked players to begin their journey,” said Sernett in a press release. He also advised that Cragmaw Castle and Mount Hotenow will feature in this campaign.

As announced in its initial reveal, Battlemarked mixes Demeo's tabletop RPG's mechanics with Dungeons & Dragons' setting. Cross-platform co-op multiplayer is confirmed, and the game doesn't use a Dungeon Master (DM) to run campaigns like D&D requires. Two campaigns will be featured at launch, while further DLC campaigns are planned with different D&D settings.

Screenshots provided by Resolution Games

Beyond this, Resolution Games confirmed that more details about additional platforms and an exact launch date “will be revealed later this year.” This includes more details about Battlemarked's second adventure, which the studio states will be included at launch. The studio's also planning to release a series of developer diaries in the coming months.

Demeo X Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked is expected to launch in late 2025 on PC VR, PlayStation VR2, Quest, PC and PS5. Resolution Games informed UploadVR that while the game is “optimized for the Quest 3 line of devices,” Quest 2 and Pro are also supported.