The Signal: Stranded On Sirenis VR Is A Narrative-Driven Survival Adventure

The Signal: Stranded on Sirenis, a narrative-focused survival adventure, is getting a VR adaptation.

Developed by Goose Byte and published by Spiral Up Games, The Signal: Stranded on Sirenis sees you trying to survive across this strange, sentient world as Jane, who's trying to find her missing brother. Featuring a mix of survival mechanics, exploration, and extraction gameplay, you're tasked with crafting essential tools while scavenging for resources and discovering the truth of this world.

Promising a “narrative-first” experience, Creative Director Theodor Diea calls the game a love letter to Subnautica, Half-Life, Portal, and BioShock. Goose Byte is partnering with Flat2VR Studios for the upcoming VR adaptation, stating this includes full motion control support and a redesigned UI better suited for immersive play.

The Signal: Stranded on Sirenis VR was originally announced nearly two weeks ago during the reveal of Flat2VR Spark, a new initiative aimed at empowering modders to create fully licensed VR adaptations. This was confirmed alongside I Am Your Beast VR, FlatOut 4: Total Insanity, SPRAWL, and Stop Dead as being in this initiative.

During Gamescom 2025, I sat down for a 40 minute demo session on PC. Because this was a flatscreen-only demo - VR support is in its very early stages currently - this isn't the right place to offer my full impressions. Still, the first-person gameplay and crafting mechanics have convinced me this could be a natural fit for motion controls.

Beyond shooting enemies with your pistol, base building is relatively straightforward: you gather resources, craft them, and then point to where you'd like to place them. Some conditions do apply, such as being up against a wall, but it's a smooth process that also requires exploration across this hostile planet to gather resources.

All of this takes place as you try to uncover what's happened to your brother, and you'll receive guidance from Sirenis from afar. While I've not seen too much of her work yet, voice actor Patricia Summersett (Princess Zelda in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom) is already putting in a great performance as your mysterious guide. I'm leaving this demo encouraged by what the VR version can bring to the table.

A release window and VR platforms are currently unconfirmed. However, the flatscreen PC demo for The Signal: Stranded on Sirenis drops on October 13 for Steam Next Fest. A Kickstarter campaign is also planned.