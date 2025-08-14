Pinball FX VR Serves Up More Classic Williams Cabinets Today

Pinball FX VR receives more official Williams tables today with Volume 9 on Quest.

This joins a steady stream of post-launch expansions such as the recent Tomb Raider and Williams Pinball Volumes 1-3 DLC, the latter of which added nine more tables across three different packs. Now, Zen Studios has introduced three further tables to Pinball FX VR with today's Volume 9 DLC.

Though we've not been able to prepare any dedicated impressions, we've spent time with all of them on Quest 3 while capturing gameplay footage for each one; here's what this includes.

PIN.BOT

PIN.BOT was originally released in 1986 and takes you on a journey across the Solar System, where you advance between different planets.

TAXI

Next up is TAXI, a 1988 table originally programmed by Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon. This involves picking up and transporting famous faces ranging from Santa Claus to Dracula.

WHOdunnit

Finally, we have 1995's noir-themed detective table, WHOdunnit. Using a table inspired by the 1930s, you're tasked with uncovering clues in a way only pinball can provide.

Pinball FX VR's base game is available for $9.99, while the Williams Pinball Volume 9 DLC is $14.99.