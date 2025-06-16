Pinball FX VR Brings Classic Williams Cabinets To Life

Nine official Williams pinball tables recently launched on Quest, and we’ve got up close looks at all of them.
Grouped into three separate offerings costing $9.99 each, pinball wizards can add the Williams Pinball Volumes 1, 2, and 3 DLC packs to their virtual home arcades. Zen Studios is also offering players a discounted bundle, the Williams Collection 1, providing a solid 20% savings.
Pinball FX VR – Williams Pinball Volume 1
The Getaway: High Speed II™
Junk Yard™
Medieval Madness™
Pinball FX VR – Williams Pinball Volume 2
Attack from Mars™
Black Rose™
The Party Zone™
Pinball FX VR – Williams Pinball Volume 3
Theatre of Magic™
Safe Cracker™
The Champion Pub™
Keep Flipping & Follow Along
With these nine legendary tables, Zen Studios has expanded Pinball FX VR's already impressive lineup. While individual DLC packs priced at $9.99 each make adding everything to your library a roughly $30 commitment, the upcoming Williams Collection 1 bundle offers these iconic tables discounted by a nice 20%. So, if you want to wait a bit, you might snag a good discount on the complete collection.
As Pinball FX VR continues to evolve, we'll keep covering future updates and would love to get pinball fans direct feedback on these new tables. As you dive deeper into your personal favorites, be sure to drop a comment below on what you'd like to see. Until next time, may your tilt warnings remain rare and your multiball runs plentiful... So, flip fast and keep those high scores rolling!