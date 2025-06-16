Pinball FX VR Brings Classic Williams Cabinets To Life

Nine official Williams pinball tables recently launched on Quest, and we’ve got up close looks at all of them.

Grouped into three separate offerings costing $9.99 each, pinball wizards can add the Williams Pinball Volumes 1, 2, and 3 DLC packs to their virtual home arcades. Zen Studios is also offering players a discounted bundle, the Williams Collection 1, providing a solid 20% savings.

Pinball FX VR – Williams Pinball Volume 1

Williams Pinball Volume 1 included tables

The Getaway: High Speed II™

Gameplay captured by UploadVR's Don Hopper

Junk Yard™

Gameplay captured by UploadVR's Don Hopper



Medieval Madness™

Gameplay captured by UploadVR's Don Hopper

Pinball FX VR – Williams Pinball Volume 2

Williams Pinball Volume 2 included tables

Attack from Mars™

Gameplay captured by UploadVR's Don Hopper

Black Rose™

Gameplay captured by UploadVR's Don Hopper

The Party Zone™

Gameplay captured by UploadVR's Don Hopper

Pinball FX VR – Williams Pinball Volume 3

Williams Pinball Volume 3 included tables

Theatre of Magic™

Gameplay captured by UploadVR's Don Hopper

Safe Cracker™

Gameplay captured by UploadVR's Don Hopper

The Champion Pub™

Gameplay captured by UploadVR's Don Hopper

With these nine legendary tables, Zen Studios has expanded Pinball FX VR's already impressive lineup. While individual DLC packs priced at $9.99 each make adding everything to your library a roughly $30 commitment, the upcoming Williams Collection 1 bundle offers these iconic tables discounted by a nice 20%. So, if you want to wait a bit, you might snag a good discount on the complete collection.

As Pinball FX VR continues to evolve, we'll keep covering future updates and would love to get pinball fans direct feedback on these new tables. As you dive deeper into your personal favorites, be sure to drop a comment below on what you'd like to see. Until next time, may your tilt warnings remain rare and your multiball runs plentiful... So, flip fast and keep those high scores rolling!