GORN 2 Celebrates Halloween With Fight Of The Living Dead Update

GORN 2, the VR arena battler, gets new weapons and enemy variants with a free Halloween update.

Developed by Free Lives and Cortopia Studios, GORN 2 is a VR brawler that pits players against waves of towering, muscular gladiators searching for glory. Announced today, GORN 2 has released a slew of seasonally appropriate additions to the base experience via a free – and aptly named – Fight of the Living Dead update.

Here, you won't be battling against living warriors alone and get the chance to break the bones of skeletons, too, as you tackle a new boss who wields the ability to awaken dead fighters. There's a range of thematic weapons to utilize, including a scythe, a crossbow, and a giant bone-shaped hammer. Besting the big bad will reward you with a powerful tool called the Resurrection Staff, which enables avid duelists to raise an army of their own Rokibe to fight alongside them.

A slew of Halloween updates continue to hit the VR space this year, with Phasmophobia and Smash Drums launching Halloween events, as well as Trombone Champ: Unflattened and Ghosts of Tabor releasing thematic DLC packs. With All Hallows' Eve just around the corner, we'll be rounding up all the seasonal updates, DLC packs, and horror-centric games we're aware of soon.

GORN 2's Fight of the Living Dead Update is available now on Quest and Steam. While it's not live on PlayStation VR2 as well, publisher Devolver Digital informed UploadVR this will follow at a later date.