Zombie Co-Op Shooter Drop Dead: The Cabin Gets PC VR Release Today

Drop Dead: The Cabin is out now on Steam with expanded co-op support for the 80s-inspired zombie survival shooter.

Following its Quest launch in 2023, you may recall developer Soul Assembly announced in July that Drop Dead: The Cabin would head to PC VR with visual enhancements. Playable solo or in two-player co-op, you must fend off undead hordes to secure your extraction, starting in the titular cabin's living room with limited supplies and brief preparation time. That's now available on Steam.

This new release includes an optional flatscreen mode, one that allows PC and VR players to jump in together. However, cross-platform multiplayer will not be immediately supported between PC and Quest with today's launch. Soul Assembly confirmed in a recent roadmap that this is “up next,” separately confirming to UploadVR that it's coming in a future update.

Furthermore, while we initially believed Drop Dead: The Cabin would launch with four-player co-op on PC, that's now arriving in a future update this December. That same roadmap confirms the Christmas-themed 'Barricades & Blizzards' update, which originally appeared last year on Quest, will also reach Steam this December alongside a quality-of-life patch.

Drop Dead: The Cabin is available now on the Meta Quest platform and Steam.