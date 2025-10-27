Quest's Fall Frights Sale Discounts Alien: Rogue Incursion, Resident Evil 4 & More

The Meta Horizon Store is running a Halloween "Fall Frights Sale" until the end of this week.
Hundreds of Quest VR titles are discounted, between 20% and 50% off, with a focus – though not exclusively – on Halloween-themed games.
The sale ends just before the midnight between Sunday and Monday in the Pacific Time Zone, 11:59pm PT on November 2, just over six days from now.
Here are some of the top titles included in Meta's Fall Frights Sale:
- Asgard's Wrath 2: $39 (35% off regular $59.99 price)
- Alien: Rogue Incursion: $20 (50% off regular $39.99 price)
- Into the Radius 2: $32 (20% off regular $39.99 price)
- Skydance's BEHEMOTH: $20 (50% off regular $39.99 price)
- Arizona Sunshine 2: $24 (40% off regular $39.99 price)
- BONELAB: $32 (20% off regular $39.99 price)
- Resident Evil 4: $28 (30% off regular $39.99 price)
- Ghost Town: $21 (30% off regular $29.99 price)
- MADiSON: $13 (57% off regular $29.99 price)
- VRider SBK: $20 (33% off regular $29.99 price)
- Arizona Sunshine Remake: $15 (50% off regular $29.99 price)
- Grimlord: $20 (33% off regular $29.99 price)
- Just Dance VR – Welcome to Dancity: $19 (37% off regular $29.99 price)
- Bulletstorm VR: $12 (60% off regular $29.99 price)
- LEGO Bricktales: $9 (70% off regular $29.99 price)
- Metal: Hellsinger VR: $12 (60% off regular $29.99 price)
- Survival Nation: $12 (60% off regular $29.99 price)
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice: $10 (67% off regular $29.99 price)
- STRIDE: Fates: $15 (50% off regular $29.99 price)
- Into the Radius: $19 (37% off regular $29.99 price)
- Hubris: $12 (60% off regular $29.99 price)
Additionally, Meta is offering seven duo bundles, letting you get two games together for a lower price than buying them individually:
- The Walking Dead Series
- Absolute Wizardry: Waltz of the Wizard + War of Wizards
- Medieval Madness: Hellsplit: Arena + Battle Talent
- Man vs. Nature: Green Hell VR + Cave Crave
- Undead Enemies: Zombie Army VR + World War Z VR
- Fireproof Games Bundle: Ghost Town + The Room VR: A Dark Matter
- Legendary Horrors: The Exorcist: Legion VR + Stranger Things VR
If you already own one of the games in a bundle, the price is lowered to reflect that.
We'd particularly recommend grabbing that Fireproof Games Bundle, by the way. We consider both Ghost Town and The Room VR: A Dark Matter to be among the best VR games of all time, strongly praising them in our reviews.