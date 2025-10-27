 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
Deals & Discounts

Quest's Fall Frights Sale Discounts Alien: Rogue Incursion, Resident Evil 4 & More

 &  David Heaney
Quest's Fall Frights Sale Discounts Alien: Rogue Incursion, Resident Evil 4 & More

The Meta Horizon Store is running a Halloween "Fall Frights Sale" until the end of this week.

Hundreds of Quest VR titles are discounted, between 20% and 50% off, with a focus – though not exclusively – on Halloween-themed games.

The sale ends just before the midnight between Sunday and Monday in the Pacific Time Zone, 11:59pm PT on November 2, just over six days from now.

Here are some of the top titles included in Meta's Fall Frights Sale:

Additionally, Meta is offering seven duo bundles, letting you get two games together for a lower price than buying them individually:

If you already own one of the games in a bundle, the price is lowered to reflect that.

We'd particularly recommend grabbing that Fireproof Games Bundle, by the way. We consider both Ghost Town and The Room VR: A Dark Matter to be among the best VR games of all time, strongly praising them in our reviews.

UploadVR logo

Unlock the full potential of UploadVR and support our independent journalism with an ad-free experience by becoming a Member.

Community Discussion

Weekly Newsletter

More Deals & Discounts

Latest Articles

See More