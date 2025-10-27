Quest's Fall Frights Sale Discounts Alien: Rogue Incursion, Resident Evil 4 & More

The Meta Horizon Store is running a Halloween "Fall Frights Sale" until the end of this week.

Hundreds of Quest VR titles are discounted, between 20% and 50% off, with a focus – though not exclusively – on Halloween-themed games.

The sale ends just before the midnight between Sunday and Monday in the Pacific Time Zone, 11:59pm PT on November 2, just over six days from now.

Here are some of the top titles included in Meta's Fall Frights Sale:

Additionally, Meta is offering seven duo bundles, letting you get two games together for a lower price than buying them individually:

If you already own one of the games in a bundle, the price is lowered to reflect that.

We'd particularly recommend grabbing that Fireproof Games Bundle, by the way. We consider both Ghost Town and The Room VR: A Dark Matter to be among the best VR games of all time, strongly praising them in our reviews.