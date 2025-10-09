Walkabout's Forgotten Fairyland Is Mother Goose With A Goosebumps Vibe

Walkabout Mini Golf's latest course takes players through an abandoned amusement park in Forgotten Fairyland.

The park takes its attractions from Mother Goose stories with a vibe that brings to mind the Goosebumps book One Day At HorrorLand. The easy mode of the course takes place at night, with hard mode taking the appearance of a "condemned nuclear plant" as senior art director Don Carson explained to UploadVR during our exclusive 16-minute tour.

The destination opens today as a $4 paid expansion, with our tour following from hole one to 18 along the "The Walkabout Path" in easy mode. We've toured each new course in Walkabout's build-out for the last couple years and you can follow the design progression in our YouTube playlist as the team behind the title grew to a few dozen members.

Development studio Mighty Coconut shared some early hand-drawn concept art which I've embedded below.

In addition, the studio shared a look at their course as it first appeared inside Gravity Sketch in September of last year. The image, shared exclusively with UploadVR readers first, depicts the freshly sculpted outline of the amusement park with a bright orange line following from hole 1 to 18.

The Walkabout Path, shown in orange, is the walk from hole 1 to 18 on a particular course. Screenshot from Gravity Sketch dated September 9, 2024 provided by Mighty Coconut.

Our last tour of Passport Tokyo outlined the development process built around this core idea of The Walkabout Path. The not-so-straight line made in VR from the start of the course to its end guides the creativity of different members of the team as they take ownership of the course for a week or two at a time.

Forgotten Fairyland as it appeared in Gravity Sketch near the end of September, 2024.

A few more weeks of work and you can see more complex structures with basic coloring added, with green marking up the actual playable areas for mini golf and yellow marking "anything I still needed to build out... so I could have a record of what was complete and what still needed doing," according to Carson.

Forgotten Fairyland as it appeared in Gravity Sketch on October 3, 2024.

By October of 2024, the core layout of Forgotten Fairyland's attractions can be seen in Gravity Sketch alongside all the major structures. A year of development followed with technical artists, set dressers, musicians and more all adding their touches to the destination, leading to release on October 9, 2025.

"Everything you see in the park is going to be Mother Goose themed, but with a patina of rust and probably a need for you to have had a tetanus shot before you enter the park," explained Carson during our tour.

Forgotten Fairyland is now available on all platforms with Walkabout Mini Golf.