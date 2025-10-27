Dungeons Of Eternity Gets Halloween Update With New Cosmetics, Map Changes & More

Dungeons of Eternity's annual Halloween event kicks off with new weapons, cosmetics, and more on Quest and Steam.

Joining the slew of VR games with new Halloween content this year, Othergate is next up with Dungeons of Eternity. Called the Stormgrave Update, the co-op RPG has expanded its fantasy world to feature seasonally appropriate weapons and spooky cosmetics, as well as new weather effects to outdoor dungeon chambers, and it's out now on both platforms.

These new cosmetics can be bought with in-game gold through the Merchant, and include a mix of horror-themed classics like a carved pumpkin head, devil horns, and a plague doctor mask, among others. Those who missed out on last year's event can nab Dungeons of Eternity's previous offerings here, too.

Where weapons are concerned, avid adventurers can purchase sickles and pumpkin cluster bombs from the vendors. Othergate explained in the update notes that these weapons might not be available all the time, so you'll need to check back periodically if those go missing.

Beyond specific items, all the outdoor dungeon chambers in the Underworld Realm are now appropriately stormy, featuring lightning strikes and rainy weather. This change is currently available for a limited time, with plans to make it a permanent option in the future.

Dungeons of Eternity - Stormgrave Update is available now on Quest and Steam. You can check out the full update notes here.