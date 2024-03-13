Enter The Twilight Zone Once More On PSVR 2 Next Week

The Twilight Zone VR brings three surreal stories to PSVR 2 next week.

Developed by Pocket Money Games and published by Fun Train, The Twilight Zone VR adapted the classic sci-fi surrealist series into a narrative-focused experience on Quest in 2022. It features three short episodes with completely different premises, each handled by different writers.

It's official- #TwilightZoneVR is coming to #PSVR2 on March 19th!



Cross into the zone with:

🎨Enhanced graphics

🎮New haptics

🔫Gameplay upgrades



Your next stop, the Twilight Zone! pic.twitter.com/xN83hEWVg3 — Fun Train (@FunTrainVR) March 12, 2024

On PSVR 2, The Twilight Zone VR promises enhanced graphics, haptic feedback and "gameplay upgrades." We've asked Fun Train for details and we'll update this article if we learn more. Here's the official summary of all three episodes:

Story 1: CHARACTER BUILDING - A video game director discovers that workplace cruelty is a dangerous game.



Story 2: TERROR FIRMA - After an environmental apocalypse, one survivor must fight mysterious phantoms as he searches the city ruins for a glimmer of Hope.



Story 3: DEADLINE EARTH - The clock is ticking for a science fiction writer who finds himself captive on an insidious alien vessel. What are their true intentions?

Twilight Zone VR reaches PSVR 2 on March 19, and it's available now on the Meta Quest platform.