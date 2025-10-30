Searching for new VR games this November? We've highlighted the biggest releases on Quest, PC VR, PlayStation VR2, Pico, and more.

There's no denying that October had plenty to choose from for new releases: Reach, Star Wars: Beyond Victory, Memoreum, Vex Mage, Super RC, My Monsters, and RAGER led the way, and that's before counting ports like Arken Age on Quest 3. Steam also received several ports like The Phoenix Gene, Drop Dead: The Cabin and By Grit Alone, while Broken Spectre: Director's Cut gave the 2023 cosmic horror game new visual enhancements.

While it's mostly a lineup of older ports, Inside [JOB] and Enigmo excluded, we recently rounded up every Android XR game currently available that we're aware of. Just be aware that if you own a Samsung Galaxy XR headset following last week's launch, some games require controllers. Those are not bundled with it, cost an extra $250 RRP, and are currently delayed in shipping.

November is exceptionally busy, so we'll update this list where possible. Our upcoming VR games list is regularly updated too, and we've also prepared a list of new VR Halloween games and updates. Some entries here are more sizable updates for previously released games that we're aware of and wanted to highlight, and we're also including playtests we're aware of.

Now, onto the main event. Here are our highlights for new VR games this November on Quest, PC VR, PlayStation VR2, Pico, and Apple Vision Pro.

Of Lies And Rain - November 4 (PC VR, PS VR2, Quest)

Developed by Castello Inc., Of Lies and Rain is a near-future narrative-driven FPS where you fight to save humanity from near extinction, using the ability to cross between the real and digital realms. Originally released in early access back in September on Quest and Steam, it's now entering full release soon with an accompanying PS VR2 release.

Elements Divided - November 6 (Quest)

Developed by Loco Motion, Elements Divided sees you harness the power of water, earth, fire, and air as an Elementalist. Featuring solo modes alongside online PvP and co-op, you're tasked with competing in tournaments and challenges across different arenas. Following April's early access launch on Quest, it's now entering full release with the same update coming to Steam.

Store links - PC VR, Quest

Forefront - November 6 (PC VR, Pico, Quest)

Forefront, the latest game from Triangle Factory (Hyper Dash, Breachers), is a 32-player Battlefield-style VR FPS that's entering early access soon. Offering 16v16 matches where you're split into teams of four, this initial launch comes with four maps with semi-destructible environments, 20 types of weapons, 10 vehicles, and four playable classes.

Laser Dance - November 6 (Quest 3)

Laser Dance is a mixed reality obstacle game from developer Vanbo BV (Cubism) where you dodge lasers to hit a button on the other side of your room. The early access launch features 18 levels across three stages, each stage introducing a new type of laser. Further content updates will follow during early access.

Store links - Quest

Little Critters - November 6 (Quest)

Developed by Little Cities studio Purple Yonder, Little Critters is a light-hearted action-strategy game. Promising a mixed reality twist on more traditional tower defense games, Little Critters sees you fortifying your real-world space by strategically placing traps to stop mischievous critters from attacking from every direction.

Store links - Quest

RUSH: Apex Edition - November 6 (PS VR2)

Originally launched in 2018, wingsuit racing game RUSH by The Binary Mill (Into Black, Resist) is back on PS VR2. Apex Edition includes “fully remastered” visuals and expanded multiplayer for up to 12 players, adaptive trigger support, plus haptic feedback in your headset and Sense controllers. PS5 Pro hits native 120fps performance, while the base PS5 supports 90fps.

BattleGroupVR2 - November 7 (PC VR)

BattleGroupVR2 by SpaceOwl Games is a sequel to 2023's BattleGroupVR, offering a new strategic space sim where you command fleets across a galactic battlefield. Though Steam lists a November 7 launch date for early access, it's unknown when the Quest version will follow, and a free Steam demo remains available.

Store links - PC VR, Quest

Thrasher - November 7 (PC VR)

Currently out on Quest, Galaxy XR, and Apple Vision Pro, Thrasher is a cosmic action racer that tasks you with controlling a space eel through obstacle-filled levels, and we named it our favorite Apple Vision Pro game of 2024. Following September's PC VR demo, it's getting a remastered Steam version with visual updates, a new game mode, and more.

Escape from Hadrian's Wall - November 10 (PC VR, Quest)

Developed by Jim Gray Productions, Escape from Hadrian’s Wall is a historical puzzle game set in 402 A.D. Britannia. You play as a nameless witch's apprentice after escaping the titular fortress, casting magical cards and wielding artifacts to solve puzzles. Free Steam and Quest demos are available.

Store links - PC VR, Quest

Lumines Arise - November 11 (PC VR, PS VR2)

Lumines Arise is the latest entry in the long-running series with optional VR compatibility, and it's adopting a similar approach to Tetris Effect. Featuring a single-player campaign and online multiplayer that supports crossplay, you manipulate 2×2 blocks of two colors to create squares of the same color.

Glassbreakers: Champions Of Moss - November 13 (Apple Vision Pro, PC VR, Quest)

Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss first appeared with an open beta back in 2023, and the action-strategy multiplayer game is now getting its full release. Offering a PvP spin-off set in Polyarc's Moss universe, you control a team of three Champions tasked with breaking through to an enemy's 'Glass Stronghold.' 1v1 and 2v2 matches are both supported.

Hotel Infinity - November 13 (PS VR2, Quest)

A new game from Manifold Garden creator Studio Chyr, Hotel Infinity is a surreal puzzle adventure designed for roomscale gameplay, though alternative locomotion methods are supported. You must traverse “impossible spaces” as you venture through this mysterious hotel where no two rooms are the same, navigating winding hallways while using lifts, portals, and more to reach new areas.

Store links - PS VR2, Quest

Tracked: Shoot to Survive - November 13 (Quest 3)

Developed by Green Hell VR studio Incuvo, Tracked: Shoot to Survive is a new single-player VR survival adventure designed “exclusively for the Meta Quest platform.” Having crashed in the Canadian wilderness after smugglers shot down your plane, you play as Alex Hart on a mission to rescue your kidnapped sister.

Store links - Quest

Syberia VR - November 13 (Quest 3)

A remake of Benoît Sokal's 2002 adventure game, Syberia VR follows the story of American lawyer Kate Walker as she finds herself sent to a remote village in the French Alps. Releasing alongside its flatscreen remake, Syberia Remastered, Syberia is coming to Quest 3 a week later.

Store links - Quest

VAIL: Extraction - November 14 (PC VR, Quest)

Following last year's launch of its free-to-play social hub, VR sci-fi multiplayer shooter VAIL is now launching a free-to-play Extraction Mode on November 14. Developer AEXLAB states it's aiming to deliver a different experience to hardcore military sim shooters, one that's faster paced and more casual. Cross-platform multiplayer is also supported.

Store links - PC VR, Quest

Deadpool VR - November 18 (Quest 3)

Developed by Meta-owned Twisted Pixel Games in collaboration with Marvel Games, Marvel's Deadpool VR is the latest first-party superhero game heading exclusively to Quest 3 and 3S. Featuring cel-shaded visuals with Neil Patrick Harris voicing the titular merc, you can check out our previous previews to learn more.

Store links - Quest

Thrill Of The Fight 2 - November 19 (Quest)

Following last November's early access launch, The Thrill of the Fight 2 is now receiving its full release almost exactly one year later. This upcoming update will add a full single-player mode and expanded competitive features, though specifics on these are currently unknown.

Store links - Quest

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked - November 20 (PC VR, PS VR2, Quest)

Four years since the co-op tabletop game Demeo first arrived, Resolution Games is releasing an official crossover game with Wizards of the Coast through Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked. This features two campaigns in the main game with more to come in the future, there's optional VR support, and it doesn't need a Dungeon Master (DM) like standard D&D requires.

POOLS - November 25 (PS VR2)

POOLS VR is a backrooms-inspired walking simulator where you navigate maze-like aquatic environments. We had positive thoughts when it received PC VR support back in May, and that's now heading to PS5 with optional PS VR2 support. While the Steam demo includes PC VR support, developer Tensori previously confirmed PS VR2 support will eventually be added to the PS5 demo.

The Amygdala Protocol - November 29 (Quest)

0:00 / 0:49 1×

Created by TitanZGames, The Amygdala Protocol is a puzzle survival game where you portray a private detective as you visit the Crestwood Institute. Tasked with finding a missing neurologist, Dr. Elias Thorne, this promises a dark conspiracy that goes from a missing persons case to investigating highly unethical experiments.

Store links - Quest

Following four major updates during its early access period, Maru VR informed UploadVR that Bootstrap Island is getting its last major update before next year's full release, Visions, later this month. This adds a sickness and cure system where becoming ill can cause hallucinations, a story-driven tutorial that dives into your character's past, plus new environmental additions and threats.

Store links - PC VR

Exoshock Alpha Playtest - November 2025 (PC VR, Quest 3)

Developed by Polarity One and published by VRAL Games, co-op shooter Exoshock is hosting alpha playtests through a free, limited-time Playtest App, and you keep access to this across all playtest phases. This provides access to the Exoshock Staging Area hub, the first open alpha playtest event will be announced this week, and that's accessible through the official Discord server.

Store links (main game) - PC VR, Quest

Flight Unlimited - November 2025 (Quest)

Created by TAS Systems, Flight Unlimited is aiming to be the first “full-fledged” flight simulator available standalone on Quest headsets. This comes with 10 aircraft that promise “4K HD cockpits,” aiming for a wider scope than the studio's previous story-based flight simulator, Flight 74.

Store links - Quest

Iron Guard: Salvation - November 2025 (PC VR)

A direct sequel to 2021's Iron Guard by Xlab Digital, Iron Guard: Salvation is a tower defense game with RTS elements that sees us fending off a new threat across the solar system years after defeating Akris. Following its August launch on Quest, it's now heading to Steam this November. PS VR2 and Pico editions were also previously confirmed, though a release window is unknown.

Store links - PC VR, Quest

Maid of Sker VR - November 2025 (PC VR, PS VR2, Quest)

Released for flatscreen platforms in 2020, Maid of Sker VR by Wales Interactive is a first-person survival horror game set in the late 19th century. Drawing from Welsh folklore, it's set in a remote hotel filled with a “gory and macabre” history. Separate Steam pages suggest this won't be a free upgrade for existing PC or PS5 owners, and we're awaiting store pages to go live for PS VR2 and Quest.

Store links - PC VR

Zero Caliber Remastered - November 2025 (PS VR2)

Zero Caliber is one of VR's older FPS hits, and that's now heading to PlayStation VR2 with a remastered edition. While XREAL Games initially confirmed it's aiming for an October launch, the studio informed UploadVR that it's been pushed back to November. The studio also plans to bring the sequel, Zero Caliber 2, to Sony's headset at a later date.

