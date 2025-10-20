Of Lies And Rain Gets Full Release Date Sooner Than Expected

Post-apocalyptic adventure Of Lies and Rain gets its full release sooner than expected on Quest, PC VR, and PlayStation VR2.

Developed by Castello Inc., Of Lies and Rain is a dark, narrative-driven FPS where you fight to save humanity after a rogue AI causes a near-extinction event, crossing between both real-life and digital realms. After previously announcing a November 4 release date last week for PS VR2, Castello now confirms the game's leaving early access that same day on Quest and PC VR.

Before its initial launch last month, Castello expected Of Lies and Rain to remain in early access “for approximately 6-12 months.” Stating it's been a quicker process than expected to fix the outstanding bugs, the studio advised it was criticized for not doing a full release straight away. However, Castello believes “it was the right thing to do” since this provided it with player feedback, alongside time for more polish and features.

We praised the early access release on Quest 3 last month, believing the initial launch showed a “strong foundation” that delivers worthwhile exploration. Since then, it's received five updates on a weekly schedule that includes a fix for inhalers and breathing, plus adjustments for footsteps, sprinting, iron sights, and the Dataworlds.

Of Lies and Rain is available now in early access on Quest and Steam, and a full release with the PS VR2 edition will follow on November 4. Free demos also remain available on Quest, Steam, and PS VR2.