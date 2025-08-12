Of Lies And Rain Confirms Early Access Launch Next Month

Dark sci-fi shooter Of Lies and Rain enters early access next month on Quest and Steam.

Developed by Castello Inc., Of Lies and Rain is a near-future narrative-driven FPS where you fight to save humanity from near extinction caused by a rogue AI, using the ability to cross between the real and digital realms. Though we've known for months that an early access launch was planned, today's VR Games Showcase confirmed that it's now arriving on September 10.

The early access launch comes with the complete campaign and all core features, and the full release aims to provide additional polish. That includes bug fixing, performance optimization, and accounting for player feedback. A price increase is planned at full release, and Castello states it anticipates Of Lies and Rain will remain in early access “for approximately 6 to 12 months.”

We had positive impressions for Of Lies and Rain with its demo, which can still be downloaded on Quest, Steam, and PS VR2. We previously praised it for offering “strong” environmental storytelling that “effectively conveys a sense of dread,” also highlighting the “impressive” visual fidelity on Quest 3.

Of Lies and Rain enters early access on September 10 on Quest and Steam, while PS VR2 will follow at a later date.