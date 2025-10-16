 Skip to content
The Thrill Of The Fight 2 Gets Solo Mode With Full Release Next Month

 &  Henry Stockdale
The Thrill of the Fight 2 leaves early access next month on Quest, adding a new offline solo mode for the full release.

Following last November's early access launch, Halfbrick Studios confirmed that The Thrill of the Fight 2 is now receiving its full release almost exactly one year later. Stating “more than one million players” have taken part in the early access release, Halfbrick Studios advised the full release will add the full single-player mode and expanded competitive features.

Specifics on the new features weren't outlined, and today's news follows a major update back in June. That introduced a hotel venue for its first new boxing environment since the initial launch, which was joined by a new multiplayer lobby.

We previously went hands-on with the sequel back in January while also interviewing series creator Ian Fitz. At the time, we believed there was “room for improvement” in its early access build, though we considered the sequel to be “an intriguing evolution” of VR boxing with room to grow.

The Thrill of the Fight 2 is available now in early access on Quest, while the full release follows on November 19.

