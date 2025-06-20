The Thrill of the Fight 2 received a major update with a new venue, casual matchmaking and more.

Following last November's early access launch, Halfbrick Studios confirmed its latest The Thrill of the Fight 2 is now live. Update 0.2.1 introduced a new multiplayer lobby where you can now select 'Casual' matches that don't affect your player ranking, which was previously ranked only. There's also a new option for finding other players based on specific attributes.

Other notable additions include a new hotel venue, marking the first new boxing environment since the game's launch. Referees can now penalize you if you turn away or put your head down too much, and the developer has made a series of balancing updates to the damage system. You can find the full patch notes here for more details.

It's the first major update since last year's launch, though we're no closer to learning when The Thrill of the Fight 2 will enter full release or introduce single player content. During our previous hands-on and interview with creator Ian Fitz, we believed there was “room for improvement,” though we considered the sequel to be “an intriguing evolution” of VR boxing.

The Thrill of the Fight 2 is available now in early access on Quest.