 &  David Heaney
Samsung Galaxy XR's Optional Controllers Are Sold Out Already

Samsung Galaxy XR's optional tracked controllers are sold out already, meaning new buyers will have to wait to get them.

Galaxy XR launched just over two hours ago, in the US and South Korea only, priced at $1799. Its tracked controllers aren't included in the box, though. They're normally $250, and were briefly available with a 30% launch discount for $175.

I say "briefly" because already, the Galaxy XR Controllers have sold out. If you try to buy Galaxy XR, you'll no longer see the option to add its controllers to your cart.

Given that controllers are required for some of the best VR games ported from Quest to Android XR, including Walkabout Mini Golf and Arizona Sunshine 2, that means these titles will be entirely unplayable by new Galaxy XR buyers until controllers become available again.

You also won't be able to use the majority of PC VR games if you were planning to use Galaxy XR with Guy Godin's Virtual Desktop.

UploadVR has reached out to Samsung to ask when the Galaxy XR Controllers will be available again, and we'll update this article if we get a response.

