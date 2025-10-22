Gaming On Samsung Galaxy XR: Every Android XR Game Confirmed So Far

Looking to find out what Android XR games you can play on the Samsung Galaxy XR? Here's the full line-up we're currently aware of.

Much like the Apple Vision Pro, Samsung has made clear that gaming is not its major focus with the upcoming Galaxy XR headset. Launching today for $1799 in the US and South Korea, anyone after motion controllers for gaming will need to pay an extra $250 (or $175 with the current 30% launch discount).

If you're interested in using it for PC VR, PC Link or Virtual Desktop are also available.

Even still, this hasn't deterred numerous developers from announcing ports. So far, Samsung Galaxy XR has two confirmed exclusive games: Inside [JOB] and Enigmo. Everything else so far is ports of previously released games, and we've yet to go hands-on to see how they directly compare against their Quest counterparts or other platforms.

We'll also note that anyone who buys a Galaxy XR headset by the end of 2025 will receive the 'Explorer Pack' from Google. That contains NFL Pro Era and Asteroid if you're after immersive entertainment; other bundled items include 12 months of Google AI Pro, YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and NBA League Pass, 3 months of YouTube TV for $1/month, Project Pulsar from Adobe, Asteroid, Calm.

So, if you're looking to pick up Samsung's headset and want to see what's available for VR, AR, and mixed reality gaming, you've got a few options. We've also thrown in a few apps that we're currently aware of, too, and we'll keep updating this list as more announcements come through. For now, here are all the confirmed Samsung Galaxy XR games:

Arizona Sunshine Remake & Arizona Sunshine 2

Following the studio's work on Arizona Sunshine 2 in 2023, Vertigo Games later surprised us with a full remake of the original game, where you take out zombies across post-apocalyptic southwestern America. As seen on Google Play, both Arizona Sunshine Remake and the sequel are now heading to Samsung Galaxy XR.

Asteroid

Credit: 30 Ninjas, 100 Zeros

Asteroid is a 180-degree short film that's also a launch experience. An original high-stakes action thriller starring Ron Perlman, Hailee Steinfeld, DK Metcalf, and more, this story sees a group of strangers risk everything by flying an old rocket to mine a near-Earth asteroid. It's split into three segments, with the first and last letting you talk to a fictionalized version of Metcalf through generative AI.

BRINK Traveler

Brink Traveler is a travel app that lets you explore real-world environments thanks to immersive photogrammetric captures, and it's been around for several years on other platforms. Following its Lake Tahoe update back in March, it's now coming to Samsung Galaxy XR as a launch title.

Broken Spectre: Director's Cut

Broken Spectre from Games By Stitch (Elsewhere Electric) was originally released for last-gen headsets in 2023, offering a cosmic horror game set where you play as Casey Brewer. Searching for her presumed deceased father after receiving a cryptic call from him, it recently launched a Director's Cut edition with improved visuals, and that's also coming to Samsung's headset.

Crystal Commanders

Crystal Commanders is a mixed reality and VR real-time strategy game that launched on Quest earlier this year, eventually receiving a Version 2.0 update later on. Developed by DB Creations, it's now available today as a launch title for Galaxy XR, joining an all-platform update that redesigns the story mode missions and adds custom avatars.

Cubism

Cubism has been a long-time favorite for us; we previously considered it to be one of the best Quest 2 games, calling it “an understated but absolutely stunning VR puzzle game” where you assemble complex shapes through colorful blocks. After celebrating its fifth anniversary with a small quality-of-life update, it's now heading to Android XR.

Demeo

One of the best co-op games on Meta Quest, it's little surprise that 2021's social tabletop hit Demeo, a challenging dungeon crawler that uses miniatures like a game board, was one of the first games confirmed for Android XR. There's no word on whether PvP spin-off Demeo Battles or the upcoming Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked will join it, but we'll update this if we learn more.

Drunkn Bar Fight

Originally launched on Steam nearly nine years ago in early access, boozy action brawler Drunkn Bar Fight by The Munky is making a comeback on Samsung Galaxy XR. While a sequel entered early access last year on Quest, it's unknown if that will also follow onto Samsung's headset at a later date.

Enigmo

Enigmo was originally released as a 2D title in 2003, and Fortell Games has adapted this into a 3D spatial puzzler. You're tasked with placing puzzle pieces across your room to direct lasers, plasma, and water, getting them to their final destinations. Hand tracking and controllers are supported, and it's a timed exclusive on Galaxy XR as a launch title - one that's eventually coming to Quest.

FitXR

Subscription-based fitness platform FitXR has been around for several years, recently kicking off Season 4 Part 1 earlier this month. That's now heading to Galaxy XR with daily challenges, workouts ranging from dancing to HIIT, new environments releasing every month, and more.

Flappy XR

Flappy XR by Squido Studio is a new family-friendly VR and mixed reality game that's also out on Quest. Calling this a platformer “made from the ground up for hand tracking” with the aim to adapt Flappy Bird, you must guide your feathered friend through obstacle courses in a 3D environment using hand gestures.

Green Hell VR

Green Hell VR has continued receiving updates across Quest and PS VR2 since its launch in 2022, later adding a four-player co-op mode and visual upgrade on Quest 3. Now, a Google Play listing confirms Incuvo's narrative-driven survival game set in the Amazon rainforest is heading to Samsung Galaxy XR with these recent updates.

Inside [JOB]

Inside [JOB] is the first mixed reality game from Owlchemy Labs, offering an onboarding experience for the Samsung Galaxy XR headset. During its original announcement, Owlchemy Labs confirmed you'll work with JobBot from the studio's prior games as you solve puzzles, search for hidden objects, and play mini-games. Eye input is supported, and it's a hand tracking-only experience.

Job Simulator

Job Simulator, Owlchemy's original humorous hit in a world where robots have replaced human jobs, has been released on almost every VR platform imaginable since first appearing in 2016. It's back once more on the Samsung Galaxy XR as a launch title.

Laser Matrix

Developed by Breach, Laser Matrix sees you dodging laser hazards as you attempt to get through and hit glowing buttons in a dynamic arena that adapts to your play space. Aiming to mix fitness with light puzzle solving, it's now coming to Samsung Galaxy XR following its recent launch on Quest.

Litesport Fitness Apps

Litesport VR

Litesport isn't simply releasing one fitness app for the Samsung Galaxy XR headset, and the studio's Google Play page shows it's got six ready to go. Those are as follows:

Mirrorscape

Mirrorscape is an augmented reality platform that allows you to create 3D battle maps for various tabletop games. Though the store page doesn't mention Android XR at the time of writing, Google's announcement blog confirms Mirrorscape is coming to the Galaxy XR headset.

NFL Pro Era

StatusPRO's NFL Pro Era is an officially licensed NFL VR game that's been around for a few years. It switched to a live service model last September on Quest and while we're awaiting news on the 2026 edition, the football game's heading to Galaxy XR next.

No More Rainbows

Initially launched in 2023, No More Rainbows sees you playing as 'The Beast' to restore your home across a solo campaign. Following several post-launch content updates and various ports, its next destination is Galaxy XR, with this version introducing hand tracking controls for the first time.

Pencil!

Pencil - Learn to Draw is a mixed reality educational art app that recently entered full release on Quest, teaching you to draw by combining real pencil and paper drawings with a digital overlay with guided lessons or a free-draw mode. We've not seen a store link yet, though we've been informed by its developer it's coming to Galaxy XR.

Real VR Fishing

Real VR Fishing has been a regular fixture in VR gaming across the years, and it's now heading to Galaxy XR later this month. Devs United Games confirmed that this version has controller and hand tracking support, also promising visual and resolution enhancements. Cross-platform multiplayer with Quest, Steam, and Pico is also featured, but a store page isn't live yet.

Soul Spire

Created by Soul Assembly, we previously considered Soul Spire to be one of the best Apple Vision Pro games soon after Apple's headset launched last year. The premise sees you freeing friendly ghosts trapped within spires of color-shifting cubes. Soul Assembly aims to create a “serene, meditative atmosphere” with a lo-fi beats soundtrack.

Synth Riders

Synth Riders is one of those games you can expect to appear on every major VR platform, and Android XR is no exception. The rhythm game's upcoming port is a “full-featured experience” with mixed reality and fully immersive environments, experiences, full cross-platform multiplayer, and support for both hand tracking and controllers.

The Curious Tale

Known elsewhere as The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, we considered Fast Travel Games' puzzler to be “charming and delightful” in our 2019 review. It's now adopting a free-to-access structure on Android XR, letting you play the first map at no charge while offering the remaining four for $9.99.

Thrasher

Following recent news that Thrasher will receive a remastered PC VR release, this new edition is also a launch title for Samsung Galaxy XR. Puddle confirmed to UploadVR that this edition runs at 90 fps with support for both hand tracking and controllers, also featuring two new game modes and other changes previously announced for Steam.

Titan Isles

Recently launched on Quest and Steam, Titan Isles is a co-op action adventure with bullet hell elements from the studio behind Windlands 2, and we praised it in our 4-star review. While it's not yet live on Google Play, Psytec Games informed UploadVR that an Android XR port is in the works, though a release window is unconfirmed.

Vacation Simulator

Joining Job Simulator as one of the most ported games across VR, we've known for nearly a year that its 2019 follow-up, Vacation Simulator, will be joining it. Taking us to Vacation Island for making memories of a simulated holiday, this comedic sequel is another launch title for Samsung Galaxy XR.

Walkabout Mini Golf

Walkabout Mini Golf likely needs little introduction for most, and Mighty Coconut continues releasing regular DLC updates for its popular multiplayer game. Available on most major VR platforms already, it's now arriving as a launch title on Samsung Galaxy XR.

