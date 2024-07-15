Windlands 2 Soars Onto PSVR 2 With New Enhancements Next Week

Over five years after its initial launch and three years after reaching the original PSVR, Windlands 2 arrives on PSVR 2 next month with a whole range of new features.

Released in 2018 on PC VR, Psytec Games’ action-adventure game blended the unique soaring grappling hook locomotion pioneered in the original game with bow-and-arrow combat. Windlands 2 later launched in 2021 for PSVR and last year on Quest devices, and it's now making the leap to PSVR 2 with a free cross-buy upgrade for owners of the original PSVR release.

Notably, this new Windlands 2 port features a native 90Hz refresh rate to match the capabilities of the new hardware, all while taking advantage of the headset’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Meanwhile the game offers cross-play support with the PC VR and Quest editions. Alongside the visual boost for the new hardware, expect the same 4-player co-op that this sequel offered over the original.

The game received high praise in our initial review in 2018, and those looking forward to diving into this new release can look forward to the PSVR 2 launch on July 25th.