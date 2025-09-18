Psychedelic Odyssey Thrasher Being Remastered On PC VR, Steam Demo Out Now

Thrasher is being remastered on PC VR with visual updates, a refreshed UI, and a new game mode, and a Steam demo is now live.

Released on Quest and Vision Pro in 2024, Thrasher is a cosmic action racer where players are tasked with weaving a wiggly ferrofluid eel through a series of dynamic target and obstacle-filled levels. Joining the VR Forever Festival, the challenging experience is making its Steam debut later this year. However, anyone keen to dig in ahead of launch can jump into a new Steam demo, which is available now.

Additional features in the Steam demo include controller and hand tracking support, enhanced graphics for PC VR, UX improvements, and a new game mode dubbed Play+, which promises increased difficulty. Puddle reconfirmed that a 2D port of the game will be launching soon as well, and this demo supports 90fps on Steam Deck, as well as gamepad and mouse controls on PC.

The VR Forever Festival is a collaboration between publishing label Creature (The Light Brigade) and Future Friends Games, touting itself as the “largest ever” celebration of PC VR games on Steam. Featuring over 130 different titles and an awards component, the event starts today and will run until September 23.

The Thrasher demo is available now on Steam, while the full game is available elsewhere on Quest and Apple Vision Pro.