Get Training Advice From A True Fiend With Exercise Your Demons

Getting into shape gets even more hellish in Exercise Your Demons, a mixed reality fitness game coming to Quest this year.

While there are plenty of worthwhile ways to get fit in VR these days like Les Mills XR Bodycombat or Supernatural, Exercise Your Demons is currently the only MR fitness game that lets you get hench while training in the hells. Announced today by Vyersoft, you've been tricked by the dastardly Demonomicon into opening a portal between the Netherworld and the human realm. Here's the announcement trailer.

Exercise Your Demons will have you boxing your way to fitness while donning the DeGauntlets, choosing how lethal the whole thing is, punching anything that moves, and dodging anything that's trying to hurt you. It's a tried and trusted way to exercise in VR, but being able to do it in a cartoony Infernal Gym might help this stand out.

There's also a story mode that sees you collect Impcoins and Soul Bars to unlock new cosmetics, offering online leaderboards as you attempt each challenge. As you try stopping the demonic invasion, you're guided by Ash and Zephyr, the personal trainers from hell determined to get you in shape.

Exercise Your Demons arrives in Q4 2024 on the Meta Quest platform for $19.99.