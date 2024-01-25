Les Mills XR Bodycombat introduces new workouts and volcanic scenery in today's free update.

Available today, Les Mills XR Bodycombat is adding a new key movement from real-life Bodycombat classes, elbow strikes. "This new routine expands the possibilities of each workout by combining it with knee strikes, battle ropes, uppercuts and other moves" says developer Odders Lab in a press release. Five new workouts are also available alongside the new Volcano environment, which takes inspiration from "legends of sword and sorcery."

Bodycombat's latest update comes hot off the heels of Les Mills XR Dance, Odders Lab's second VR app based around the fitness program. Released last month on Quest, XR Dance features over 25 dance routines choreographed for different music styles, partnering with EDM record label Monstercat for the soundtrack. Like Bodycombat, it also includes mixed reality support.

Les Mills Bodycombat is out now on the Meta Quest platform.