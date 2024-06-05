Supernatural Adds Mixed Reality Support, With The Lion King Workout To Follow

Supernatural, Meta's subscription-based VR fitness app, now includes mixed reality support.

Announced with research study results from Canada's University of Victoria, you can now add a "life-sized" Supernatural Coach into your living room through MR support, letting you meet them while you stretch and warm up. Developer Within confirmed you can blend your surroundings with the immersive environment, and that's activated through the Accessibility menu or Quest 3's toggle button.

Alongside MR support, Supernatural recently confirmed it's also adding a 'Disney Hits Challenge' to celebrate The Lion King's upcoming 30th anniversary. Live on June 9, it includes the following songs - Circle Of Life, I Just Can't Wait To Be King, Be Prepared, Can You Feel The Love Tonight, and Hakuna Matata.

Supernatural's MR support joined a batch of new announcements from Meta. Joining Beat Saber adding OST 7 and the Quest browser getting Netflix support, we also learned that Quest v66 has begun rolling out. Crucially, Meta states that it features "significantly reduced passthrough distortions and improved hand alignment," one of the main criticisms in our Quest 3 review.

Supernatural is available now for the Meta Quest platform in the US and Canada for $10 per month or $100 per year.