Supernatural Together Adds Group-Based Workouts To The VR Fitness App

Supernatural Together is a new expansion that adds group-based workouts to the fitness app on Quest.

Confirmed during its annual Connect conference yesterday, Meta revealed that the Supernatural Together expansion lets you carry out joint workouts that support voice chat with up to two additional people. Alongside open lobbies through a 'Quick Play' option, private online rooms are also available via the 'Play with Friends' choice. Here's the announcement trailer.

Building upon this further, other new features in Supernatural Together include customizable avatars with different styles and color pairings. Team Workouts also feature special Challenge Zones and Victory Tunnels that "require teamwork and coordination to complete." Your performance is then assessed through a scoring system that awards bonus points for hitting specific goals.

Supernatural is available now for the Meta Quest platform in the US and Canada for $10 per month or $100 per year.