Meta is discontinuing Move, Quest's fitness tracking feature, at the end of the month.

The feature first arrived as Oculus Move over four years ago, just after the launch of Quest 2. If enabled, it tracks your movements in the headset to list fitness statistics like calories burned, minutes spent moving, and intensity of workouts, both totaled and broken out by app.

Fitness has been an unexpected breakout use case of standalone headsets, with apps like Supernatural, Les Mills, and FitXR building a userbase of paying subscribers, and rhythm games like Beat Saber and Pistol Whip are used for workouts too.

In 2022 Meta added support for viewing your Move data in the Quest phone app and syncing it to Apple Health, then in 2023 to Android Health Connect too, integrating your VR/MR workouts with your existing fitness tracking setup.

In an email to Move users, Meta announced that it will discontinue Move, both in the headset's Horizon OS and in the phone app, on March 31.

Meta claims this is happening because Move "relies on legacy technology, which limits our ability to introduce new innovations for Quest users". According to the company, discontinuing Move will allow it "to deliver more advanced features to enhance the Quest experience". Whether or not this is teasing a revamped Move arriving in the future is unclear.

The Move discontinuation announcement comes after Meta recently removed the in-headset interface for viewing Achievements. This removal of core system features is now a trend, suggesting shifting priorities at Meta as it slowly begins to transition its VR/MR business towards eventual profitability.