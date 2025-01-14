Meta removed the Quest Scoreboards app, which let you view your achievements inside the headset.

The removal of the app was announced to users in an email last year, and has now happened. Here's what that email read:

We are getting in touch to let you know that on 20 December 2024, Meta Quest Scoreboards will be discontinued and no longer available on Quest. The discontinuation of the Meta Quest Scoreboards app will not affect other scoreboard or achievement features integrated into your user profile and other surfaces on Quest. You will still be able to keep track of your scores and achievements through these existing features.

Further, the developer documentation for Quest achievements describes the feature as "currently unsupported", "pending future updates".

You still get a notification when unlocking an achievement, but after dismissing it there's no way inside the headset to find your past achievements, despite the email's claim of achievements still being accessible in "your user profile and other surfaces on Quest".

UploadVR has heard from scores of Quest owners and developers unhappy about the removal, and they want to know why it happened.

It is still possible to see your achievements in the Meta Horizon smartphone app, on your social profile, but this is just a chronological list. It doesn't show you how many achievements you have yet to unlock in each game, nor does it even group them by game.

We've reached out to Meta asking whether an interface to view achievements is planned, and whether achievements are going away. We'll update this article if we get a response.