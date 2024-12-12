Inside [JOB] Aims To Onboard Android XR Users With A New Mixed Reality Game

Inside [JOB] is the first mixed reality game from the Job Simulator studio, and it's heading to Android XR.

Designed as an onboarding experience for the upcoming platform, Owlchemy Labs announced that Inside [JOB] will introduce players to “Android XR’s gestures, interactive mixed reality, and virtual reality experiences.” Working with JobBot from the studio's prior games, this involves solving puzzles, searching for hidden objects and playing mini-games.

0:00 / 0:29 1×

Detailed in a new blog post, Owlchemy states the upcoming game supports hand tracking technology and multi-modal input. This means you can also use controllers while playing Inside [JOB] if you wish, though they aren't a requirement.

Inside [JOB]'s announcement coincides with news that two of Owlchemy Labs' older games, Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator, will also be available on Android XR headsets. That follows today's announcement for Samsung's new standalone headset code named 'Project Moohan,' which runs on Google's new Android XR operating system. More on that and our initial impressions below.